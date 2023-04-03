Native American nonprofit expanding its Duluth domestic violence shelter, hosting concert fundraiser

WEB EXTRA: Watch an interview with AICHO staff above.

DULUTH, Minn. -- The American Indian Community Housing Organization in Duluth is utilizing the power of music in the expansion of its domestic violence shelter.

On Thursday night, AICHO will be hosting a concert fundraiser called "One Community, Many Voices, Stop the Silence" at the NorShor Theatre.

The concert is Thursday, April 6. From left to right: Annie Humphrey, Keith Secola and Erik Koskinen. American Indian Community Housing Organization

AICHO says in 2021 its culturally responsive domestic violence shelter, called Dabinoo'igan, provided 490 individuals with shelter services, accommodated 2,509 bed stays and answered over 577 crisis calls. However, during that same time, there were nearly 200 requests for services that went unmet due to capacity issues.

In order to provide services to more of those in need, the Native American nonprofit is expanding the shelter from 10 beds to 24 beds.

Development is already underway, but due to the pandemic and rising costs, the nonprofit says there's a big gap in funding that needs to be filled. With the concert, the nonprofit hopes to raise $25,000 to help with costs after construction is completed.

Musicians include Ojibwe artists Annie Humphrey and Keith Secola. The Miziiwekaamikiinang Drum Group will open and close the show. Twin Cities artist Erik Koskinen is also one of the headliners.

Tickets for the concert range from $20 to $60. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Click here for more ticket information. Donations for the expansion project are also encouraged on GiveMN.org.

Dabinoo'igan in Ojibwe means "a place where you are safe, comforted and sheltered."

