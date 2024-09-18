Watch CBS News
Hundreds gather in Richfield to celebrate first annual Native American Elder Day

By Reg Chapman

RICHFIELD, Minn. — A celebration of tradition and culture was held as hundreds gathered to enjoy the first annual Native American Elder Day.

Nearly half of this generation is responsible for raising their grandchildren.

Elders hold a respected and cherished place in the Native community. They are keepers of tradition, cultural knowledge and language. 

On the first annual Native American Elder Day, they are honored and celebrated.

More than 300 elders from different nations, across Minnesota and Canada, made the trek to Richfield's Veterans Park to celebrate.

"We've got elders from as far away as Grand Portage and all across Leech Lake, Grand Forks, Fond du Lac, White Earth its super important because a lot of our elders they grew up together," said Maren Hardy.

Now, they can share stories and strategies to help the next generation. A lot of that strategy focuses on resources for elders.

The opioid epidemic is forcing many of them to raise their grandchildren.

"In our community in south Minneapolis in Phillips with the opioid crisis, the grandparents are the only ones left to take care of these babies, so they are raising them," Hardy said. "So we have to make sure that we, as a whole as a community, are there to make sure they have all the resources to install to make sure they have all the resources to instill to make sure these children don't end up in these encampments."

Elders use their lived experiences and tradition teachings to help fight the battle against drug addiction and bring back the strong culture that has sustained them for generations.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Tribe, was also on hand to honor elders and the Native community. 

"I do herby proclaim Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, as Native American Elder Day in the great state of Minnesota," Flanagan said.

