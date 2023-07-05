Watch CBS News
Napheesa Collier named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week after career-high scoring effort

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a couple of career-best performances, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has earned a Western Conference Player of the Week award.

Collier earned the honorific for her play from June 26 through Sunday, a period in which she averaged 26.7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.3 blocks across three games.

In one of those games -- a June 27 win over the Seattle Storm -- Collier netted a career-high 33 points, along with 10 rebounds and a block. She followed that with a 31-point, 8 rebound effort two days later. In that overtime win against the Storm, she notched a career-high 6 blocks and became just the second player in WNBA history to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ blocks in a single game. She also hit the winning jumper with just 1.8 seconds left in overtime.

The 26-year-old Collier is averaging 22 points a game on the season, the highest mark of her career. She leads the Lynx in scoring and is third in the WNBA. 

After losing six straight games to start the season, the Lynx are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups. 

Note: The video above first aired in February 2023.

