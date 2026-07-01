Napheesa Collier returns to practice, Minnesota Lynx announce

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier is one step closer to returning to the court.

The Lynx announced Wednesday Collier has returned to practice and "continues to progress as expected." Dorka Juhász is at the same stage of recovery, the team said.

Collier, who finished second in MVP voting and made the All-WNBA first team last season, had surgery on both of her ankles after getting injured during the playoffs. She has yet to play this season after the Lynx gave her a new deal in April.

Juhász missed all of last season and in April injured her foot while playing overseas. She made the All-Rookie team in 2023.

Minnesota has not yet said when either player will return to in-game action.

The Lynx have managed just fine without Collier and Juhász, with rookie point guard Olivia Miles leading them to a league-best 15-4 record as of Wednesday morning. Miles is a near-lock for Rookie of the Year and is even getting mentioned in MVP conversations.