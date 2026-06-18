Minnesota Lynx star Olivia Miles develops huge following in historic rookie season

Since being selected second overall in the WNBA draft, Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles has quickly become one of the most talked-about young players in the league.

After another standout performance Wednesday night, the buzz around the rising star continues to grow.

"You can just sense that something's different about her," said Lynx fan Zach Anderson.

What's different about her is both the production on the court and the style that comes along with it.

"It's the hair, it's the goggles, it's the swag," Minneapolis artist Adam Johnson said. "It's the ability to get to the rim and the layups and finish. The handle."

Miles has been putting up impressive numbers in her debut stretch, averaging 19 points per game, nearly six assists and shooting close to 40% from beyond the arc.

"She's a walking highlight reel. It's crazy," Anderson said.

Her impact has also been felt in how she elevates the team around her.

"I think Miles is making all of the other Lynx players even better, and they're making her better, too, so it's a cool relationship to watch," said fan Jessie Kember.

Minnesota Lynx's Olivia Miles drives to the basket against Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Luiza Moraes / Getty Images

Kember also noted Miles' court vision and passing ability.

"She's got a great dish, she's got really great eyes on the court. She can do a great no-look pass. She's got a great sense of where her teammates are on the court," Kember said.

"I think she's gonna be the MVP," Johnson said.

Johnson, who has built a following through his Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx artwork, says he's been inspired by the rookie's arrival and what she represents for the franchise. He said he knew he had to paint an Olivia Miles early on.

"It was after game one," he said.

Johnson just finished his painting and is currently making prints to hand out to fans for free at ColorWheel Gallery in south Minneapolis. Miles' painting will sit alongside stars like Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Napheesa Collier, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels.

"She's already like a leader, right? She's playing like a vet. She has the attitude of a vet, the swag of a vet," Johnson said.

While he doesn't make any money on the prints, he says the real reward is being able to help build up the community and spread the word.

"The goal is just to connect with people. Connect with fans. Be excited about things that are fun. And just share the art," he said.

As Miles continues to dominate this season, fans say the energy around the team feels different, like the beginning of something bigger.

"It's exciting to have another young talent in the state that we can all get behind," Anderson said.