Lynx's Napheesa Collier makes All-WNBA First Team

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier earned her third consecutive All-WNBA First Team selection on Friday.

The 29-year-old had arguably the best season of her career, averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks a night. She finished second in MVP voting for the second straight year, despite missing a quarter of the season. She was also named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team along with teammate Alanna Smith, who won Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Collier and the Lynx fell short of their goal of a championship, losing in the semifinals to the Phoenix Mercury. Collier got injured in that series, and Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve earned a suspension for a postgame diatribe about refereeing in the WNBA.

In her postseason press conference, Collier excoriated league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, saying the WNBA has "the worst leadership in the world."

"Whether the league cares about the health of the players is one thing, but to also not care about the product we put on the floor is truly self-sabotage," Collier said. "Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders."

Engelbert and Collier were set to meet in person after the season, but Collier canceled the meeting, Associated Press sources said. The tension between the commissioner and one of the league's biggest stars comes amid negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Joining Collier on the All-WNBA First Team are Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, who also won MVP and Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Note: The video above originally aired Oct. 6, 2025.