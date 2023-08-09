Napheesa Collier scores 29 points, Lynx beat Sky 88-79

The message behind the Minnesota Lynx's “Rebel Edition” jerseys

Napheesa Collier scored 29 points, Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 88-79 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota scored the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 72-62 lead. Kayla McBride made a long 2-pointer to extend it to 81-71 and Shepard added a jumper from the free-throw line with 3:01 left for a 12-point advantage.

After a Chicago turnover, Lindsay Allen made two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for an 85-79 lead. Collier added two free throws on Minnesota's next possession for an eight-point lead.

Napheesa Collier Abbie Parr / AP

McBride finished with 13 points and Nikolina Milic added 12 points for Minneapolis (14-15). Rachel Banham, who has not played since July 12 due to a broken right thumb, scored three points in seven minutes. Dorka Juhasz did not play for the second straight game.

Collier, who picked up her fourth foul with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter, finished 10 of 18 from the field to help Minnesota shoot 52%.

Kahleah Copper scored 15 of her 23 points in the first half for Chicago (12-16), which had a three-game win streak snapped. Elizabeth Williams scored a season-high 18 points and Courtney Williams scored all 12 of her points in the second half. Marina Mabrey added 11 points.

Ruthy Hebard didn't play as she was serving a one-game suspension for coming off the bench in an altercation on Sunday.