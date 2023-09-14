Watch CBS News
Music duo Dan + Shay to play in St. Paul next year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn — The three-time Grammy award-winning duo Dan + Shay will perform in Minnesota next April.

The American country pop duo is launching the Heartbreak on the Map tour and will play in 19 cities across 17 states.

The show is April 5 at Xcel Energy Center, and you can buy your tickets beginning Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

Pre-registration for early ticket access is open now.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Dan Smyers (L) and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest)

The tour ends with a stop in Boston April 13.

