Music duo Dan + Shay to play in St. Paul next year
ST. PAUL, Minn — The three-time Grammy award-winning duo Dan + Shay will perform in Minnesota next April.
The American country pop duo is launching the Heartbreak on the Map tour and will play in 19 cities across 17 states.
The show is April 5 at Xcel Energy Center, and you can buy your tickets beginning Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration for early ticket access is open now.
The tour ends with a stop in Boston April 13.
