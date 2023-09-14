Music duo Dan + Shay to play in St. Paul next year

Hip Hop’s impact on the Twin Cities, 50 years later

Hip Hop’s impact on the Twin Cities, 50 years later

Hip Hop’s impact on the Twin Cities, 50 years later

ST. PAUL, Minn — The three-time Grammy award-winning duo Dan + Shay will perform in Minnesota next April.

The American country pop duo is launching the Heartbreak on the Map tour and will play in 19 cities across 17 states.

So excited to announce THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR with special guests @benrector + @haileywhitters! Pre-sale begins Tuesday September 19th at 10 AM local time and official on-sale begins Friday September 22nd. 💔🗺️



Get your early ticket access code:https://t.co/PzqA1dwo23 pic.twitter.com/FYODZhNs1x — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 14, 2023

The show is April 5 at Xcel Energy Center, and you can buy your tickets beginning Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Tim McGraw to play Xcel Energy Center in April

Pre-registration for early ticket access is open now.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Dan Smyers (L) and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest)

The tour ends with a stop in Boston April 13.