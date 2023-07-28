Tim McGraw to play Xcel Energy Center in April
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A country music superstar will be heading to St. Paul next spring.
On Friday, the Xcel Energy Center announced Tim McGraw -- also known for his role on the Paramount show "1893" -- will headline the venue on Saturday, April 20, 2024. It's part of his Standing Room Only tour.
The show will include special guest Carlye Pearce.
Tickets will go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
