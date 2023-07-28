Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Tim McGraw to play Xcel Energy Center in April

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Is Minnesota's concert scene punching up?
Is Minnesota's concert scene punching up? 04:03

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A country music superstar will be heading to St. Paul next spring. 

On Friday, the Xcel Energy Center announced Tim McGraw -- also known for his role on the Paramount show "1893" -- will headline the venue on Saturday, April 20, 2024. It's part of his Standing Room Only tour. 

RELATED: What's the state of Minnesota's post-pandemic concert scene?

The show will include special guest Carlye Pearce. 

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 9:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.