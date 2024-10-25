Man facing murder charges in shooting that killed 2 at Dinkytown tobacco shop

MINNEAPOLIS — A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed two men at a tobacco shop in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighborhood.

A third person was injured in the shooting, which happened in December 2023 at Royal Cigar and Tobacco shop.

The man, from Minneapolis, faces four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree premeditated attempted murder, four counts of second-degree intentional murder and two counts of attempted second-degree intentional murder, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

He is also charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a group of men were in a fight when the man entered the store and repeatedly shot a semiautomatic handgun at specific members of the group.

Two men in the group died and a store employee, attempting to stop the fight, was shot and injured.

Video, according to the criminal complaint, showed the man firing multiple shots at the two men who died. The man allegedly fired twice at a third man, but missed, according to the complaint. At least 24 gunshots were fired inside the store.

He left the scene in a Kia with four men, who investigators say are members or associates of a Minneapolis street gang called the Crazy Boyz, the complaint says.

Investigators say the two men that died are known members or associates of another Minneapolis gang called the Lowz.

According to the attorney's office, the man is in custody.

Note: The above video first aired on Dec. 3, 2024