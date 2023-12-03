2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men were shot to death in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighborhood Sunday morning and a third is hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The Minneapolis Police Department said this happened at a tobacco shop on the 400 block 14th Street Southeast around 2:15 a.m.

WCCO

"Preliminary information indicates that there was an altercation between two groups of customers inside the store that escalated to gunfire," Sgt. Garrett Parten with MPD said. "The individual who was transported to HCMC was one of three employees in the store at the time."

Police said the store employee is expected to survive his injuries. All three people who were shot are in their 20s, police said.

No one has been arrested at this time.

READ MORE: Man found dead in parking lot in Edina