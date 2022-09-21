Multiple Minnesota schools targeted by "swatting" hoax
MANKATO, Minn. -- A Mankato school was just one of several that were the targets of an alleged "swatter" hoax Wednesday.
Police searched West High School this morning and found no threat.
"Swatting" is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement claiming an emergency.
Mankato officials say the FBI confirmed similar calls across Minnesota and other states. Officials with the Rochester school district said Lourdes High School was also hit. There were also similar reports from Cloquet and New Ulm.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that it is investigating the incidents.
"Our Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation," the agency said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.