Multiple Minnesota schools targeted by "swatting" hoax

MANKATO, Minn. -- A Mankato school was just one of several that were the targets of an alleged "swatter" hoax Wednesday.

Police searched West High School this morning and found no threat.

"Swatting" is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement claiming an emergency.

Mankato officials say the FBI confirmed similar calls across Minnesota and other states. Officials with the Rochester school district said Lourdes High School was also hit. There were also similar reports from Cloquet and New Ulm.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that it is investigating the incidents.

We are aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) September 21, 2022

"Our Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation," the agency said.