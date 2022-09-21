Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Multiple Minnesota schools targeted by "swatting" hoax

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Multiple schools fall victim to "swatting" hoax
Multiple schools fall victim to "swatting" hoax 00:24

MANKATO, Minn. -- A Mankato school was just one of several that were the targets of an alleged "swatter" hoax Wednesday.

Police searched West High School this morning and found no threat.

"Swatting" is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement claiming an emergency.

Mankato officials say the FBI confirmed similar calls across Minnesota and other states. Officials with the Rochester school district said Lourdes High School was also hit. There were also similar reports from Cloquet and New Ulm.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that it is investigating the incidents.

"Our Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation," the agency said.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.