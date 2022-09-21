Bomb threat leads to evacuation of University of Minnesota's Coffman Union

MINNEAPOLIS – Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus has been evacuated Wednesday evening due to a bomb threat, and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

Confirmed from University SAFE-U Alert: “Bomb threat at Coffman Memorial Union. Avoid this area. Will update when area is clear.” — Allen Henry (@AllenWCCO) September 21, 2022

Police have also blocked off the building and several nearby streets.

