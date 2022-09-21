Bomb threat leads to evacuation of University of Minnesota's Coffman Union
MINNEAPOLIS – Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus has been evacuated Wednesday evening due to a bomb threat, and police are asking people to stay away from the area.
Police have also blocked off the building and several nearby streets.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
