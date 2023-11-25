Watch CBS News
Travel

Multiple crashes and spinouts spotted on Minnesota roads in the southwest

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 4 P.M. forecast from November 25, 2023
Next Weather: 4 P.M. forecast from November 25, 2023 01:04

MINNEAPOLIS — There have been a number of crashes on Minnesota roads southwest of the Twin Cities. 

Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 travel map showed numerous crashes around the Mankato area. A light dusting of snow is making the roads slick for drivers. 

At this time, WCCO has not heard of any serious injuries related to these crashes. 

READ MORE: What to do if you find yourself in a ditch this winter

Officials say that if you are in an accident, it's best to stay inside your car. 

It's also a good idea to have a winter emergency kit inside your car. 

You can find the complete list here.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 4:52 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.