Multiple crashes and spinouts spotted on Minnesota roads in the southwest
MINNEAPOLIS — There have been a number of crashes on Minnesota roads southwest of the Twin Cities.
Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 travel map showed numerous crashes around the Mankato area. A light dusting of snow is making the roads slick for drivers.
At this time, WCCO has not heard of any serious injuries related to these crashes.
READ MORE: What to do if you find yourself in a ditch this winter
Officials say that if you are in an accident, it's best to stay inside your car.
It's also a good idea to have a winter emergency kit inside your car.
You can find the complete list here.
