Multiple crashes and spinouts spotted on Minnesota roads in the southwest

MINNEAPOLIS — There have been a number of crashes on Minnesota roads southwest of the Twin Cities.

Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 travel map showed numerous crashes around the Mankato area. A light dusting of snow is making the roads slick for drivers.

At this time, WCCO has not heard of any serious injuries related to these crashes.

Officials say that if you are in an accident, it's best to stay inside your car.

It's also a good idea to have a winter emergency kit inside your car.

