TSA workers at MSP Airport could soon see first paycheck in weeks

Employees with the Transportation Security Administration at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could soon be seeing their first paycheck in a month and a half.

Union leaders say they've received text messages saying paychecks could arrive as soon as Monday. The news comes after President Trump signed an executive order Friday to redirect funds to TSA.

When these paychecks do come in, union leaders say it will be enough to get agents caught up on rent and groceries, and they hope that long-term solutions quickly follow. They say employees have been relying on food shelves and community donations to get by.

"We don't know if it's going to continue into the future. Technically, we are still in a shutdown because Congress has not approved the budget. There are a lot of unknowns," said Neal Gosman with American Federation of Government Employees Local 899.

Amid reports of long lines at airports across the country, security checkpoints have been running smoothly at MSP.

"The TSA lines were maybe 20 minutes most. So, it didn't take long," said spring breaker Samara Roberts from Duluth.

TSA union leaders say it's a testament to officers understanding how important their work is during an uncertain time.

"I was super worried about the TSA lines. More so than anyone else in the group," said Angie Carlsness from Duluth. "This morning, in Orlando, it was just a few minutes really."

Still, spring breakers and others are hoping TSA gets paid now, and into the future.

"We've been getting a lot of support from the public. We just have not been getting a lot of support from our government," said Neal Gosman.

This is the second government shutdown TSA officers have experienced in a six month period. The one this past fall lasted 43 days. This one is at 44 days and counting.

"Atlanta was pretty bad but it's getting much better now," said Ty Benton.

Benton is a business traveler who sees a number of airports. He's keeping his fingers crossed that airport security workers will find stability in their future.

"Hopefully TSA will start getting paid soon," said Benton.

The MSP Airport Foundation said it has helped distribute roughly $30,000 in donation money to TSA workers during the government shutdown.

It's estimated that 500 TSA officers have quit nationwide since the shutdown began.