Trump says he'll order DHS to start paying TSA officers as shutdown drags on

President Trump said Thursday he will sign an executive order to restart pay for Transportation Security Administration officers, who have gone more than a month without a full paycheck — leading to thousands of absences and long lines at major U.S. airports.

Mr. Trump did not say what legal authority he intends to use. TSA agents have gone without pay because appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security lapsed in February.

"Because the Democrats have recklessly created a true National Crisis, I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country, as I always will do," he announced in a Truth Social post.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.