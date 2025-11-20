MSP Airport expects nearly half a million travelers over Thanksgiving holiday week

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is anticipating hundreds of thousands of travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday week, operators said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission expects to screen 441,000 people through security checkpoints between Thursday and Dec. 1.

"We will see passenger activity pick up a week out from Thanksgiving as many get a jump-start on their holiday travels," MAC CEO Brian Ryks said. "We're always excited this time of year to enable memorable holiday and travel experiences for the many who fly from, to and through MSP."

The busiest days, according to MAC, will be the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following, which should see 47,000 and 49,000 travelers, respectively.

MAC said to expect busyness at ticketing counters, security checkpoints and drop-off and pickup areas through the end of the month. The commission recommends reserving a spot in the security line, which can be done through a free app, prebooking parking, double-checking ID requirements and arriving two to three hours before your departure time.

The holiday season should mark a rebound for MSP after shutdown-induced reductions by the Federal Aviation Administration caused a slew of cancellations and delays at the airport earlier this month.

According to Airports Council International, MSP saw the 18th-most passengers among U.S. airports in 2024 — more than 37 million people traveled through it. In J.D. Power's latest North America Airport Satisfaction Study, MSP took the top spot for mega-sized airports.