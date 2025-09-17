MSP earns top spot for North American airport satisfaction study

MSP Airport once again named best airport in North America

A new study is showing some love for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

J.D. Power's North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Twin Cities airport in the top spot for mega-sized airports, which have at least 33 million passengers traveling through them per year.

The study takes into account passenger satisfaction with their airport experience, with six different factors:

Airport accessibility (getting to and from the airport)

Check-in/baggage check

Security

Food, beverages and shops

Baggage Claim

Terminal facilities such as lounges, signs, restrooms, gate areas and concourses

After MSP, the study says Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport round out the top three. MSP received 660 points out of a total possible of 1,000 in the study.

MSP was named the best airport in North America by the Airport Service Quality program in 2023 and 2022. The 2023 award was the sixth time the airport had received the title in the past seven years.

NOTE: The above video first aired in March of 2023.