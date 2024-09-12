Watch CBS News
Florida man accused of stealing 3 rental cars from MSP Airport

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges accuse a Florida man of stealing three rental vehicles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport earlier this year.

The 24-year-old man from Miami is charged with one count of identity theft and three counts of theft, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Hennepin County.

The man allegedly stole three cars — a Chevrolet, a Mercedes-Benz and a GMC, all SUVs — from three separate rental agencies at the airport in late February. He used another person's ID and credit cards to rent the vehicles, charges said. 

Authorities found two of the stolen vehicles in Florida; the third was found in Wisconsin on Feb. 28 with the alleged thief inside, along with the fradulent ID and credit cards. 

The complaint states the man was arrested at that time. He was subsequently released and investigators requested a nationwide warrant, because his whereabouts are unknown.

During the investigation, authorities learned the man rented a vehicle through the carsharing app Turo and did not return it, as well.

Each vehicle was worth at least $63,000, investigators said.

