MSP Airport food service workers reach tentative deal, avert Thanksgiving week strike

More than 200 food service workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they've reached a tentative agreement with their employer, averting a strike.

The food service workers, represented by UNITE HERE Local 17, said their contract with HMSHost had expired last December. Both parties had been negotiating for a new one for 11 months.

On Monday, workers said they would go on strike three days before Thanksgiving if they didn't reach a deal. A no-strike clause with HMSHost had expired in May.

Friday, the union announced that they had reached a tentative agreement with HMSHost, calling it "historic."

The agreement includes the highest wage increases they've seen at the airport, according to the union. Workers were also fighting for lower health insurance costs and better paid time off wages for workers who receive tips.

AAA said about 6.1 million Americans are planning to fly during the week of Thanksgiving, which is 2% more than last year.

WCCO has reached out to HMSHost for comment.