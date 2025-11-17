MSP Airport food workers to strike before Thanksgiving if deal is not reached

Over 200 Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport food service workers will go on strike three days before Thanksgiving if a deal with their employer isn't reached.

The workers are represented by the Minnesota hospitality union UNITE HERE Local 17. Union members said on Monday that their contract with HMSHost expired last December, and that both parties have been negotiating for a new one for 11 months.

The union says workers are asking for "significant wage increases" and lower health insurance costs. Sheigh Freeberg, secretary-treasurer of UNITE HERE, also mentioned the need for better paid time off wages for workers who recieve tips.

Union officials said they and HMSHost are "about $1 apart" on wage increases and a "significant percentage" apart on health care.

Freeberg said the union "remains hopeful" that an agreement can be reached.

"They do not want to strike, on what is the busiest travel week of the year. They would rather be working and focusing on their guests and doing the job that they love," he said. "But if HMSHost does not agree to what we put on the table, we will strike."

According to the union, its no-strike clause with HMSHost expired in May.

WCCO has reached out to HMSHost for comment. The restaurateur, according to the union, operates at least 13 restaurants or coffee shops throughout the airport.

AAA said about 6.1 million Americans are planning to fly during the week of Thanksgiving, which is 2% more than last year.