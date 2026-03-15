Hundreds of flights into and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport canceled amid winter storm

A spring snowstorm is forcing flights into and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to be canceled on Sunday.

According to the airport's flight tracker, 333 flights arriving into the airport have been canceled as of 10 a.m. Sunday. Another 361 flights departing the metro area have been canceled.

Heavy snow has been falling across the state since Saturday night, and winds — which are reaching 30 to 50 mph — are causing travel woes around the state. The Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a no travel advisory for southern Minnesota.

Still, according to the airport website, 95 flights are scheduled to depart on time, and 124 flights are expected to arrive on time.