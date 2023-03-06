MSP Airport once again named best airport in North America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the best airport in North America for the second year in a row.
It's also the sixth time MSP has received the title in the past seven years.
The award is bestowed by the Airport Service Quality program, which surveyed 465,000 travelers in more than 90 countries. The surveys cover indicators including a passenger's overall experience, check-in, security, cleanliness, shopping, and dining.
"For MSP to be recognized by our travelers as one of the best in the world year after year is a testament to our focus on providing exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP.
MSP is the 16th busiest airport in North America, and served 31.2 million passengers in 2022.
