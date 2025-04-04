Watch CBS News
Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested in Minnesota charged with murder, federal officials say

/ CBS Minnesota

An alleged member of the notorious street gang MS-13 living in Minnesota has been arrested by federal agents.

Hugo Adiel Bermudez-Martinez, 30, was living in the Dayton Bluff's neighborhood of St. Paul when authorities took him into custody last month.  

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday said he is one of three alleged MS-13 gang members that have been federally charged in connection with a 2015 killing in Florida.

"They are not just a street gang; they are a highly organized terrorist organization, " Bondi said.

She says the three men arrested recently were in the U.S. illegally.

"They are living among us because they think they can get away with this, and they cannot. They're bringing drugs, and especially violence, to our country, and under Donald Trump's presidency, that has stopped," Bondi said.

The U.S. Department of Justice says MS-13 is a violent transnational gang and designated terrorist organization. Many of them are now housed at a prison in El Salvador.

"Bermudez-Martinez was apprehended in Minnesota. Great police work by all of our federal state and local law enforcement agencies working together," Bondi said.

It is not known how long Bermudez-Martinez was living in Minnesota.

WCCO found he was cited by officials in 2017 and 2025 for driving without a Minnesota license. Bermudez-Martinez was married in 2019 and divorced in Dakota County.

"Found this guy in Minnesota. He thought he got away with this crime, and he did not," Bondi said.

Bermudez-Martinez is in federal custody awaiting transfer to Florida. Federal officials say they're considering the death penalty.

The three alleged gang members are among nine who have been arrested in four killings in South Florida in 2014 and 2015.   

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

