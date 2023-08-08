MPS board tables discussion on policy that could let high school students have phones in class

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Public Schools board met on Tuesday evening to consider a major change to its student cell phone policy, but ultimately tabled the decision, saying they need to discuss it more before making a final determination.

Under the proposed policy, students could soon be able to keep their phones right next to their notebooks.

Lilia Edwards, who plays on the South High School girls volleyball team, said there's a lot of phone usage at school.

"It's always been an issue," she said.

Based on recommendations from some student leaders, MPS could soon give teachers much more leeway in allowing phones in the classroom. That would be a big change from the current policy of phones only allowed at lunch and in between bells.

The last time the policy got a revision was in 2015, and the original rules date back to 2011.

If it had been approved, the policy - which only applies to high schools - would line up with that of Anoka Hennepin Schools. St. Paul is on the other side of the debate; phones are completely off limits during school hours.

Edwards says she see it both ways, but thinks the move would be a good one, and strengthens the relationship between students and their teachers.

"If you give them a little bit of room, they'll trust and listen to you more," said Edwards' teammate, Olivia Grabe.

MPS is back in school on Sept. 5.