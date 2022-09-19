Mpls. Public Schools offering free meals for youth at community spaces

Local organization for pushing for more free school meals in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Public Schools officials on Monday announced that kids 18 years of age and under can get free meals at community sites.

The free meals and snacks are part of MPS' participation in the federally funded At-Risk Child and Adult Care Food Program.

These places include parks, libraries and other community spaces.

For more information on locations, you can download an app or click here.