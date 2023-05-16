Charges: Mpls. elementary school staff member brought loaded guns to school

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis elementary school staff member faces charges after authorities say he brought two loaded guns to school in April.

A criminal complaint states a student found the guns inside Derrick Lind's bag at Loring Community School on April 23. He is charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, negligent storage of firearms and carrying a pistol without a permit. The first count is a felony, while the other two are gross misdemeanors.

The complaint alleges Lind was not near the bag when the student found it. A teacher took the bag from the student and notified police, who responded to collect the handguns.

Before that, though, the school's emergency management staff member spoke with Lind. Lind allegedly said it was his and that he didn't want to leave it in his car because his car does not lock. The other staff member told Lind he could not have the guns back and that he needed to leave the school. Lind allegedly got angry and "trashed a room" before leaving, the complaint states.

Surveillance video from the school shows Lind leaving his vehicle with the bag and walking around the school with it, the complaint states.

Lind does not have a permit to carry, investigators said.

Lind was charged by warrant but is now in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. He is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools for comment.