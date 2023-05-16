Minnesota lawmakers pass public safety package with major gun control measures

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A public safety bill with two major gun control measures is now heading to Gov. Tim Walz's desk after being approved by the Minnesota Legislature.

The Minnesota House, which had already passed the gun measures, again voted on and approved the package early Tuesday. The Senate passed the bill last week.

The legislation would expand background checks to private gun transfers, not just purchases in federally licensed firearms dealers, and implement a "red flag" law authorizing extreme risk protection orders. That allows a family member or law enforcement to petition a court to suspend someone's access to guns if deemed a harm to themselves or others.

"I was so pleased to see that vote in the Minnesota Senate, that was really the historic moment because we have had the Minnesota House since 2019. We have passed these measures a few times. They are common sense gun control measures," Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

The proposals are included in a large spending package that advanced out of the chamber, which includes an $880 million funding boost for the court system, violence prevention and the Department of Corrections, among many other provisions.

Republicans are accusing the DFL of sneaking the gun control measures into the $850 million public safety bill.

"If we pass additional laws that are going to be more difficult for law abiding owners to function with, the criminals aren't going to pay attention to additional laws. And that is where we need to put our focus on gun safety, is the criminal effect," GOP House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said.

That public safety bill also includes a controversial measure that allows inmates to lessen their sentences by 17% by participating in education, therapy and training.

Walz says he will sign the bill when it makes it to his desk.