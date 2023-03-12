Watch CBS News
MPD: Man stabbed inside Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS - A man in his 40s is in the hospital after a stabbing overnight, according to Minneapolis police.

Police say officers responded Sunday at 12:44 a.m. to the report of a disturbance on the 300 block of Lowry Avenue North that was "quickly updated" to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with non-life threatening stab wounds in the lobby of an apartment building.

The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Despite searching, officers did not find the suspect and no arrests have been made, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. 

