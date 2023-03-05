MPD: Driver strikes squad vehicle, pedestrian fleeing police officers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a 21-year-old driver struck a pedestrian and a squad vehicle while fleeing police in a vehicle early Sunday morning.
According to police, shortly after 2 a.m., officers saw a fight break out at a parking ramp near 13th Avenue Southeast and Fifth Street. While officers were dispersing the group, a man got into his vehicle and struck a squad vehicle trying to leave the area.
Police say officers ordered the driver to stop, but the driver fled and struck a pedestrian while leaving the lot. Officers pursued and the driver crashed into a fenced median nearby at Fourth Street Southeast and Interstate 35W. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested.
The pedestrian who was struck left the scene before being identified. There were no officer injuries, but one squad car was damaged.
Police are investigating.
