MPD: 60-year-old woman's death in March determined to be homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman who was found dead in March has been identified and her death has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, Stephanie DeRousse, 60, was found dead on the evening of March 17 on the 3100 block of West Lake Street during a welfare check. She hadn't been heard from for several days.

RELATED: South St. Paul girl, 15, dies after being shot in the back in north Minneapolis, police say

Police say evidence indicated the death was suspicious in nature, so homicide investigators responded to the scene.

On Monday morning, the Hennepin County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as DeRousse. The medical examiner says she died from multiple blunt force injuries and neck compression.

No arrests have been made, but police say there is no threat to the public.

Minneapolis police are investigating.