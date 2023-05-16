Watch CBS News
South St. Paul girl, 15, dies after being shot in the back in north Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A 15-year-old South St. Paul girl is dead after a weekend shooting in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say the girl -- identified Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Marleisha Davenport -- showed up at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the back. She later died there from her injuries.

Police said the shooting happened in north Minneapolis, but they didn't disclose a specific location. They are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

