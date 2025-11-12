Mounds View High School teacher arrested on suspected "inappropriate sexual contact"

A Twin Cities high school teacher was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of "inappropriate sexual contact with a 17-year-old," the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said.

The Mounds View High School teacher was arrested at his home in Minneapolis, the sheriff's office said, and he's being held at the Ramsey County Jail. He has not yet been formally charged.

Principal Rob Reetz acknowledged the arrest in a letter to families and said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

"We understand that this news may be upsetting to many, and our top concern remains focused on our students and supporting all who are experiencing a range of emotions," Reetz said. "The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance."

Reetz said support staff will be available for students.

"Please be assured that we will continue to take every step necessary to ensure a safe learning environment for all students," he said.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.