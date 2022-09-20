Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. 

In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer. 

