Passenger killed in southern Minn. crash when motorcyclist swerves to miss deer
HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said.
According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township.
The 44-year-old man driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries. Forty-year-old Rebecca Kahn, a passenger, died at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.