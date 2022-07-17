Watch CBS News
Passenger killed in southern Minn. crash when motorcyclist swerves to miss deer

HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said. 

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township.

The 44-year-old man driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries. Forty-year-old Rebecca Kahn, a passenger, died at the scene.

