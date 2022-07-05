Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 5, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 5, 2022 01:15

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.

Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.