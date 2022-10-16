Watch CBS News
Mother, daughter hiking Appalachian Trail reach halfway point

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've got an exciting new update from the Appalachian Trail.

We have been following this west metro mom and daughter since they set off in July. Gretja and her mom Susan are trying to raise $50,000 for Parkinson's research to honor their dad and husband.

They started in Maine and are headed to Georgia. They made it to the halfway point this week and stopped to celebrate.

There's a tradition on the trail to try and eat a half gallon of ice cream in 30 minutes or under. Gretja had to give up just under the halfway point. Susan polished off the half gallon in under 16 minutes.

The duo is more than 1,100 miles in, hoping to finish in December.

You can track them on YouTube and help raise funds for Parkinson's.

