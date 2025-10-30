Morgan Wallen, who once used slur on video, to open 2026 tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Morgan Wallen, the country music megastar who in 2021 was caught on video using a racial slur, will open his next tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Wallen announced his "Still The Problem Tour" on Thursday, which starts in the Twin Cities on April 10 and 11 in 2026.

The Minneapolis stops will feature Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason and HARDY as supporting acts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Wallen has played U.S. Bank Stadium several times before, with his 2023 visit proving so popular, a second show was added. His latest album, "I'm the Problem," spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard 200.

In 2021, TMZ obtained video of Wallen shouting a racial slur and other profanities outside a Nashville, Tennessee, home. Wallen later said his use of the slur was "unacceptable and inappropriate" and apologized.