Country star Morgan Wallen adds a 2nd night at U.S. Bank Stadium

Morgan Wallen to make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium

Morgan Wallen to make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium

Morgan Wallen to make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — Perhaps it ought to be called the "Two Nights at a Time" concert tour. Country singer Morgan Wallen announced his upcoming concert stint at U.S. Bank Stadium will actually now include a second show.

The country music star earlier this week announced his "One Night at a Time" tour would make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20. But on Friday it was announced that there would be a second option, on Friday, June 21.

Fans can now register for tickets through Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Special guests for the Minnesota stop include Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

The tour is named after Wallen's third studio album, released in March, that became the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 16 weeks.

Proud to present my new album One Thing At A Time pic.twitter.com/z7F9tMepjb — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) March 3, 2023

Wallen, who in 2021 found himself in trouble for shouting a racial slur, also topped 2021's all-genre Billboard's 200 year-end albums chart with 3.2 million units sold.