Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Country star Morgan Wallen adds a 2nd night at U.S. Bank Stadium

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morgan Wallen to make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium
Morgan Wallen to make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium 00:28

MINNEAPOLIS — Perhaps it ought to be called the "Two Nights at a Time" concert tour. Country singer Morgan Wallen announced his upcoming concert stint at U.S. Bank Stadium will actually now include a second show. 

The country music star earlier this week announced his "One Night at a Time" tour would make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 20. But on Friday it was announced that there would be a second option, on Friday, June 21.

Fans can now register for tickets through Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. 

Special guests for the Minnesota stop include Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin.

The tour is named after Wallen's third studio album, released in March, that became the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 16 weeks.

Wallen, who in 2021 found himself in trouble for shouting a racial slur, also topped 2021's all-genre Billboard's 200 year-end albums chart with 3.2 million units sold.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.