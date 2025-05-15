Minnesota National Guard "honored" to aid in wildfire battle

The grim fight against the northeastern Minnesota wildfires continue on Thursday, with hundreds of evacuations and thousands of acres destroyed.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz activated a team of 20 Minnesota National Guard members to support the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in its battle against the flames. They are now stationed in Two Harbors.

Cpt. Sydney Boe says morale is high as she and her fellow guard members work to contain two of the largest fires from the sky: the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires, collectively called the "Brimson Complex."

"It's been long days," Boe said. "It's very mentally and physically taxing just controlling the aircraft with all the winds and trying to get it in the right spot for the drops that the DNR wants, as well as just looking out for other aircraft, having that positive crew communication the entire time. So it is taxing, but like I said, we're honored to be here."

The guard is working with a total of four helicopters, each with the capability of picking up and dumping 600 gallons of water at a time.

"It's what most of us signed up for is to be able to help, and especially help out in our community is really important," Boe said.

As of Thursday morning, the three fires in St. Louis County have burned a combined 37,000 acres, and there is zero containment.

"It's taken off and it's hard to see, hard to watch," said Nate Skelton, division commander of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. "But the fact of the matter is yeah, the conditions are right. And I haven't seen one take off and move as quickly as this one."

Rain is in the forecast on Thursday, hopefully providing some relief for firefighting efforts. Interactive maps show how far the fires have spread since the weekend.

How you can help

Donations to support relief for Lake County community members can be made online through the Head of the Lakes United Way.

Donations can also be mailed to Head of the Lakes United Way (please note it's for wildfire relief): 314 W. Superior St. #750, Duluth, MN 55802.

Donations to support relief for St. Louis County community members can be made online through the United Way Northeastern Minnesota.