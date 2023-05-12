More law enforcement to patrol University of Minnesota following chaotic weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a chaotic weekend in Dinkytown resulted in the arrest of several teenagers, the Minnesota State Patrol will be in the area to assist with more patrols this weekend.

Problems started on Friday evening, when a group of 50 people - mostly from the suburbs - were ordered to disperse following a physical altercation. Police say that in the span of three hours, nine people were cited, of which six were arrested.

The State Patrol will be working with Minneapolis Police and U of M Police this weekend to increase patrols around the U of M campus. MPD Chief Brian O’Hara and U of M PD Chief Matt Clark requested the high-visibility patrols to make sure everyone can safely enjoy the weekend. pic.twitter.com/QFExDDEV9X — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 12, 2023

Sunday morning, two more incidents resulted in injuries and arrests.

Neighbors, students, and businesses packed a community safety meeting Tuesday night, expressing their safety concerns.

The University of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety said they'll increase police presence, add lighting, and implement a traffic plan to disrupt activity, especially as this weekend is the university's commencement.

"We will continue to have an enhanced police presence and respond immediately, and continue to cite persons and arrest them when needed," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.