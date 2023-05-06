Multiple teens arrested in separate incidents during chaotic night in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple people, including juveniles, were arrested within an hour of each other during a chaotic Friday night in Dinkytown, police say.

Around 10:38 p.m., officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's second precinct responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of 13th Avenue Southeast.

Police say a group of approximately 50 people were ordered to disperse from the site. Officers allegedly observed a physical altercation and intervened.

One woman was cited for assault in the fifth degree and released. Officers also arrested an 18-year-old man found in possession of a baseball bat and fireworks.

Not even 20 minutes later, officers observed a large group allegedly harassing people on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue Southeast. Police say they ordered the group of juveniles to disperse or be cited for curfew violations.

MPD says the group remained noncompliant so officers deployed OC spray, also known as pepper spray, which caused the crowd to disperse.

Four boys were detained by police. Two were cited by officers and released at the scene and the other two were arrested and transported to the Youth Connection Center for curfew violations and disorderly conduct.

A short time later, officers from MPD's second precinct say they observed a physical altercation between two groups on the 1400 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.

Police say when they activated their overhead lights, three fled the scene.

Officers from the University of Minnesota Police Department pursued the individuals and took them into custody.

The boys were cited for fleeing police, violation of curfew and assault in the fifth degree.

Police did not say if the incidents were connected, but said that MPD will continue to coordinate with UMNPD in the coming weeks to maintain public safety.