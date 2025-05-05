Watch CBS News
9 dogs found dead at Minnesota boarding business; owner faces animal torture charges

A horrific discovery at a home-based dog training and boarding facility in Mora, Minnesota, has led to criminal charges after nine dogs were found dead and nine more were rescued in severely neglected conditions.

According to charging documents, the facility, Done Right Dogs, was run by Moriah Krondak out of her residence. She now faces 16 counts of animal torture.

Kayla Volk, the owner of one of the surviving dogs, says she sent her rescue dog, Buddy, to the program in hopes of giving him a fresh start.

"He's spunky when he's himself, when he's not scared and anxious," Volk said.

She enrolled Buddy in an eight-week, in-home training program with Krondak, but communication quickly dropped off.

"The day that we dropped him off, the communication just went ghost," Volk said.

She says over 40 days went by with little information until she received an alarming call from the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office.

"They're like, 'Okay, well, we're gonna go in the house and see if he's alive.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And she had just given me an update just a couple days prior," Volk said.

Court documents reveal that the investigation began when another family returned from vacation to find their dog dead in Krondak's care. The animal showed signs of malnourishment, prompting authorities to investigate.

A subsequent welfare check at the home found multiple dogs without food or water, some dead and others confined in small crates or tied up.

"I just cried. I was like, 'This is not real.' Like, I literally sent him here to help him, and now this lady destroyed him even more," Volk said.

According to investigators, Buddy was discovered inside a kennel covered in urine and feces. He had lost 12 pounds and broken nearly all of his teeth, Volk said.

"Why would you do this to an animal? Like, do you have a heart?" she said.

Authorities say Krondak tested positive for methamphetamine.

"We want to speak up for the animals who couldn't make it out, because they deserve to speak, be able to speak up and be heard, because majority of those animals were rescue dogs, and just because they're rescue dogs and didn't have homes doesn't mean they're not loved," Volk said.

