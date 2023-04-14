Moorhead man dead after train strikes vehicle on tracks

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Moorhead man died Thursday afternoon after a train struck his car while he was in it.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Lance Beachem, 53, was in his 2002 Chrysler Sebring on the train tracks at West Gull River Road Southwest in Cass County when a Burlington Northern train struck his car.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m., according to the state patrol.

No other injuries were reported.