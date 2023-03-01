Watch CBS News
Moorhead Dairy Queen opens despite snowfall

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- A blizzard didn't stop the Moorhead Dairy Queen from serving blizzards on Wednesday morning.

The Moorhead DQ opens every year on March 1, a tradition that they carried on this year, despite snowfall. 

The Moorhead location opened in 1949, and is one of the original stores in the Dairy Queen system. Because it operates on an older contract, the store is allowed to dish out some unique recipes. 

In past years, hundreds of people have showed up for opening day.

