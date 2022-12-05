MnDOT's "Name a snowplow" contest back for 3rd year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's quickly becoming a winter tradition in Minnesota: The "Name a Snowplow" contest is back.

The contest, held by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, has returned for its third year. Past winners include Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

Minnesotans are encouraged to submit their creative names on MnDOT's website.

This year's contest includes some rules, including one name submission per person, name limited to 30 characters, and past winners not considered.

RELATED: Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete: MnDOT 'Name A Snowplow' Winners Announced

"Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please," MnDOT's release said. "Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we're going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical."

The submission deadline is Dec. 16 and a public vote on favorites will be held in January. The eight names that get the most votes will then be used for snowplows in each district.