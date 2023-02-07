Watch CBS News
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.

Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. 

They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.  

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

