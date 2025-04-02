MnDOT announces 2025 construction projects for Twin Cities, greater Minnesota

Susan Crawford’s win keeps Wisconsin Supreme Court under liberal control, and more headlines

Minnesota drivers can start preparing for closures, detours and delays, as infrastructure officials have unveiled their planned projects for 2025.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced its 2025 construction agenda Wednesday, which features 180 road and bridge projects and 51 other infrastructure improvements.

Construction starts as soon as this weekend, with MnDOT closing eastbound Interstate 94 in Minneapolis between 11th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue Southeast. Workers will repair five bridges, including the Mississippi River Bridge. The stretch of highway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Other planned projects in the Twin Cities include resurfacing and bridge replacement/repair on Interstate 35W in Burnsville, bridge work on Interstate 494 between Edina and Richfield and the addition of a third lane going both ways on Highway 10 in Coon Rapids.

Outstate projects include completion of a three-year project to replace Interstate 35 bridges in Hinckley, starting construction on Highway 19 in Marshall and resurfacing eastbound I-94 from Rothsay to Fergus Falls.

You can see the full slate of projects on the MnDOT website. Officials ask drivers to obey posted speed limits in work zones, drive without distractions and use the 511 website or app to stay abreast of active construction projects.