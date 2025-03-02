Watch CBS News
Sports

Kelvin Yeboah's goal helps Minnesota beat Montreal 1-0

/ AP

Loons soccer fans ready to enjoy new Allianz Field menu
Loons soccer fans ready to enjoy new Allianz Field menu 01:55

Kelvin Yeboah scored a goal in the 69th minute to help Minnesota United beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday night.

Tani Oluwaseyi flicked a header from the center of the box toward the goal and Yeboah tapped it in from point-blank range to open the scoring.

Montreal had 63% possession but was outshot 14-3, 6-0 on target, by Minnesota.

Jonathan Sirois had five saves for Montreal (0-2-0).

Minnesota (1-1-0) won its home opener for the first time since 2018.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.