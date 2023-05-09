MN Senate passes budget bill to fund metro tax hike to benefit affordable housing programs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate has passed an agreed-to housing budget bill, one day after the Minnesota House of Representatives did the same.

The bill, which includes a record $1 billion in investments, now moves to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature.

It will implement a 0.25% sales tax hike in the Twin Cities metro region, which include Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties, to support rental assistance and aid to local governments for affordable housing development.

A Department of Revenue estimate expects it to generate nearly $200 million per year by 2027. Lawmakers say the increase is necessary to fix what advocates say is an affordable housing crisis that needs long-term investment.

The state is short more than 100,000 thousand affordable rental homes, according to an analysis by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, and more than 167,000 households here are extremely low income. Most of the people are cost-burdened, which means they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.

The bill also includes tens of millions of dollars in assistance for first-generation homeowners to put a down payment on a home, and additional money to preserve existing public housing and affordable housing infrastructure, among several other provisions in the 70-page bill.

While the bill was still in committee, opponents expressed concerns about raising sales taxes at a time when the cost of goods is high and pushing an increase that voters didn't weigh in on. And on Tuesday, Sen. Eric Lucero, the lead Republican in the Housing Committee, spoke out against the bill.

"If the lack of solutions in the Democrats' housing agreement weren't bad enough, they are soaking Minnesotans for another $745 million on top of it," Lucero said. "With a record $19 billion surplus -- and $1 billion set aside for housing -- there is zero need to increase taxes on people who are already struggling to get by, especially a regressive sales tax. It is nothing short of absolutely outrageous."